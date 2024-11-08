Neelam Linens And Garments IPO Opens Today: Price Band, Financials, GMP — All You Need To Know
Shares of Neelam Linens and Garments Ltd. are likely to be listed on Nov. 18 on the NSE SME platform, Emerge.
The initial public offering of soft home furnishing company Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd. will open for subscription on Friday. The book-built offer is an entirely fresh issue of 54.18 lakh shares worth Rs 13 crore.
The bidding window for Neelam Linens and Garments IPO will be open till Nov. 12. Those looking to invest in the NSE SME offer must check out the key details below before making a decision.
Neelam Linens And Garments IPO: Price Band And Other Details
Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd. has set the issue price band in the range of Rs 20 to Rs 24 apiece. Retail investors may bid in Neelam Linens and Garments IPO with a minimum lot size of 6,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,44,000.
Allotment of shares in the NSE SME IPO is set to be finalised on Nov. 13. Shares of Neelam Linens and Garments Ltd. are likely to be listed on Nov. 18 on the NSE SME platform, Emerge.
Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd. has appointed Expert Global Consultants Pvt. as the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. Purva Sharegistry India Pvt. is the registrar, and Globalworth Securities Ltd. is the market maker for the IPO.
Neelam Linens And Garments IPO GMP Today
Neelam Linens and Garments IPO’s grey market premium stood at Rs 0 as of 8:32 a.m. on Nov. 8, indicating a flat listing, according to InvestorGain. Going by the current GMP trend, shares of the company are slated to list at Rs 24 apiece.
GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Business
Neelam Linens and Garments Ltd. is a soft home furnishings company specialising in the processing, finishing and supply of bedsheets, pillow covers, duvet covers and other related products primarily for discounted retail outlets.
It has two manufacturing units in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi and Thane.
Use Of Proceeds
Neelam Linens and Garments Ltd. plans to use the money raised via the public issue to purchase embroidery machines for expansion. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for repayment of the company’s outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes.
Financials
Neelam Linens and Garments Ltd.’s revenue from operations for the June quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 21.79 crore, with Rs 80.46 crore as profit-after-tax.
The company reported a revenue from operation of Rs 102.33 crore in FY24, marking a 1% year-on-year drop from Rs 103.56 crore in the year ago. PAT in FY24 increased over 3% to Rs 2.46 crore compared to Rs 2.37 crore in FY23.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.