Neelam Linens And Garments IPO Opens Today: Price Band, Financials, GMP — All You Need To Know

Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd. has set the issue price band in the range of Rs 20 to Rs 24 apiece. Retail investors may bid in Neelam Linens and Garments IPO with a minimum lot size of 6,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,44,000.

Allotment of shares in the NSE SME IPO is set to be finalised on Nov. 13. Shares of Neelam Linens and Garments Ltd. are likely to be listed on Nov. 18 on the NSE SME platform, Emerge.

Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd. has appointed Expert Global Consultants Pvt. as the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. Purva Sharegistry India Pvt. is the registrar, and Globalworth Securities Ltd. is the market maker for the IPO.