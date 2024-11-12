Neelam Linens And Garments IPO: Latest GMP Details And Day Three Subscription Status

The initial public offering of Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd. opened for subscription on Friday and was subscribed 2.72 times on the opening day. The SME IPO was subscribed 8.90 times on the second day of bidding on Monday.

The bidding window for the Neelam Linens and Garments IPO will be open till Tuesday evening. The book-built offer is an entirely fresh issue of 54.18 lakh shares worth Rs 13 crore. Those looking to invest in the NSE SME IPO must check out the key details below before making a decision: