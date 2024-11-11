Neelam Linens And Garments IPO Day 2 Subscription Status And GMP Details

The initial public offering of Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd. opened for subscription on Friday and was subscribed 2.72 times on the opening day. The SME IPO has been subscribed nearly seven times so far on the second day of bidding on Monday.

The book-built offer is an entirely fresh issue of 54.18 lakh shares worth Rs 13 crore.

The bidding window for Neelam Linens and Garments IPO will be open till Nov. 12. Those looking to invest in the NSE SME offer must check out the key details below before making a decision.