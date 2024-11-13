Neelam Linens And Garments IPO Allotment Today — GMP Details And Steps To Check Status Online

The initial public offering from Neelam Linens and Garments Ltd. witnessed strong demand from investors during the three-day bidding period, driven by a particularly robust response from non-institutional investors.

Neelam Linens and Garments IPO was subscribed 92 times on the last day of bidding, data from the NSE showed. Investors applied for 33,19,08,000 shares as compared to 36,06,000 shares on offer.

Non-institutional investors applied for 21,19,38,000 shares against the 7,74,000 shares set aside for them, subscribing to their quota by 273.82 times.