Navi Mumbai-Based Prasol Chemicals Applies For IPO Worth Rs 500 Crore

Prasol Chemicals Ltd., a Navi Mumbai-based specialty chemicals producer, has applied for an initial public offering to sell shares worth up to Rs 500 crore in the stock market.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, aggregating up to Rs 80 crore, and an offer for sale by promoters worth up to Rs 420 crore, as per draft offer documents.

The company plans to utilise up to Rs 60 crore from the net proceeds in the fresh issue towards repayment of debt. As of August 31, 2025, the total sanctioned and outstanding indebtedness (excluding accrued interest) was Rs 454 crore and Rs 296 crore, respectively.

The remaining funds will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

Ten promoter entities will offload equity via the OFS.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. is the sole merchant banker to the IPO.