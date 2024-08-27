National Infrastructure Trust Files Draft IPO Papers To Raise Rs 1,600 Crore

The National Infrastructure Trust filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 1,600 crore via an initial public offering.

The IPO of the infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Gawar Construction Ltd. comprises a fresh issue of units aggregating up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale of units valued up to Rs 400 crore by the sponsor selling unitholder.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. are the book-running lead managers of the issue, the draft red herring prospectus. The units are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The sponsor of the issue, Gawar Construction, will subscribe to 15% of the total post-issue unit capital of the InvIT in order to comply with the sponsor lock-in requirements.