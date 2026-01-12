Narmadesh Brass Industries Vs Avana Electrosystems IPO GMP: Grey Market Trends Suggest Over 20% Listing Gain

The subscription window for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Narmadesh Brass Industries and Avana Electrosystems opened for subscription on Monday, January 12.

The Narmadesh Brass Industries IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs 44.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 7 lakh shares worth Rs 36.09 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2 lakh shares amounting to Rs 8.78 crore, whereas the Avana Electrosystems IPO is a book build issue of Rs 35.22 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 52 lakh shares worth Rs 30.54 crore and an OFS of 8 lakh shares amounting to Rs 4.68 crore.

The SME IPOs are currently in the focus of grey market traders, with the current grey market trends suggesting over 20% gain ahead of listing next week.

Here’s a look at the key details and what does the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.