Namo eWaste Management IPO: Check Day 2 Subscription Status

The company is offering 60.24 lakh new shares amounting to a total issue size of Rs 51.20 crores. The price band for Namo eWaste Management IPO is set at Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 1600 shares, which translates to an investment of Rs 136,000. High Net-Worth Individuals must apply for a minimum of 3200 shares, amounting to Rs 272,000.

Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Namo eWaste Management IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the SME IPO.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 60,24,000 shares offered - 18.99% is reserved for qualified institutions, 14.26% for non-institutional investors, 33.25% for retail investors and 28.47% for anchor investors.

The allotment of company shares will be finalised on September 9. The shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date set for September 11.