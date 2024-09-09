Namo eWaste Management IPO Allotment Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status

The initial public offering of Namo eWaste Management Ltd. received a strong response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Friday, was subscribed 225.64 times, led by demand from retail Investors.

The allotment for Namo eWaste Management IPO will be finalised on Monday, September 9. Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar's website.

Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.