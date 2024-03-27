Naman In-Store India IPO: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status

The allotment for the Naman In-Store IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, March 28.

The SME IPO was received remarkable response with the issue being subscribed 309.03 times on the final day of bidding. Qualified institutions (QIBs) subscribed 109.75 times, non-institutional buyers (NIIs) subscribed 528.12 times, and retail investors subscribed 328.80 times, as per the data on chittorgarh.com recorded at 7:15 PM.

The IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 25.35 crore offering 28.48 lakh new shares with the price band for each share set between Rs 84 to Rs 89. To apply for shares, investors had to buy at least 1600 shares, costing them Rs 1,42,400. The minimum lot size investment for HNIs was 2 lots (of 3,200 shares) amounting to Rs 2,84,800.