Naman In-Store India IPO: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status
Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to check Naman In-Store (India) IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services website.
The allotment for the Naman In-Store IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, March 28.
The SME IPO was received remarkable response with the issue being subscribed 309.03 times on the final day of bidding. Qualified institutions (QIBs) subscribed 109.75 times, non-institutional buyers (NIIs) subscribed 528.12 times, and retail investors subscribed 328.80 times, as per the data on chittorgarh.com recorded at 7:15 PM.
The IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 25.35 crore offering 28.48 lakh new shares with the price band for each share set between Rs 84 to Rs 89. To apply for shares, investors had to buy at least 1600 shares, costing them Rs 1,42,400. The minimum lot size investment for HNIs was 2 lots (of 3,200 shares) amounting to Rs 2,84,800.
Investors who bid for the Naman In-Store IPO can check the allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the register for the issue.
How to check Naman In-Store IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Naman In-Store Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Naman In-Store India IPO Listing Date
The shares of Naman In-Store Limited are expected to list on NSE SME on Tuesday, April 2.
Naman In-Store IPO Timeline (Tentative Date)
The company will start the refund procedure for applicants who fail to secure given shares on Monday, April 1 and investors who successfully secure the share allocation will also see shares credited into their demat accounts on Monday, April 1.
About Naman In-Store India Limited
Naman In-Store (India) Limited, established in 2010, is a retail furniture and fittings company in India. They make modular furniture for different spaces like offices, salons, kitchens, and schools, as well as shelving for supermarkets. Operating on a business-to-business model, Naman has its manufacturing facility in Vasai, Maharashtra, with warehouses in Kaman, Maharashtra, and Bengaluru.