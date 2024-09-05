My Mudra Fincorp IPO Opens; Check Price Band, Issue Size And More

The price band for the My Mudra Fincorp is set between Rs 104 and Rs 110 per share. The minimum application size is 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,32,000 for retail investors. High-net-worth individuals must apply for a minimum of 2,400 shares, totaling Rs 2,64,000.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, out of the 30,24,000 shares - 19.01% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 14.25% for non-institutional investors, 33.25% for retail investors and 28.41% for anchor investors.

Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager for the SME IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar, and Hem Finlease will act as the market maker.