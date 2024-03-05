M.V.K. Agro Food IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status

13.01M.V.K. Agro Food IPO was subscribed 8.46 times, with others option category subscribing 3.9 times and retail investors X times, on the last day of subscription which ended on March 4, as per chittorgarh.com

The SME IPO which is a fixed price issue of Rs 65.88 crore is entirely a fresh issue of 54.9 lakh shares. The manufacturer of integrated sugar products had set a fixed price band of Rs 120 per share.

The allotment for the M.V.K. Agro Food IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.