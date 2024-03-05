M.V.K. Agro Food IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status
The IPO was subscribed 8.46 times on the last day of its subscription period which ended on Monday, March 4.
13.01M.V.K. Agro Food IPO was subscribed 8.46 times, with others option category subscribing 3.9 times and retail investors X times, on the last day of subscription which ended on March 4, as per chittorgarh.com
The SME IPO which is a fixed price issue of Rs 65.88 crore is entirely a fresh issue of 54.9 lakh shares. The manufacturer of integrated sugar products had set a fixed price band of Rs 120 per share.
The allotment for the M.V.K. Agro Food IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Investors can check M.V.K. Agro Food IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Mas Services Limited.
M.V.K. Agro Food IPO allotment status: How to check on Mas Services?
Visit the website of Mas Services here:
Click on the 'IPO Allotment Status' option displayed on the page.
IPO name will be displayed on the screen (name will populated once share allocation is finalised)
Choose one of the following options: Search on Dp_id/Client id or search on PAN No
Enter the required details.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
M.V.K. Agro Food IPO Listing Date
M.V.K. Agro Food IPO will likely be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
M.V.K. Agro Food IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, February 29
IPO Close Date: Monday, March 4
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, March 5
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, March 6
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, March 6
Listing Date: Thursday, March 7
About M.V.K. Agro Food Limited
Incoporrated in Feb. 2018, M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited is an integrated sugar and other allied products manufacturing company operating from the Nanded District in Maharashtra. They operate a single-location sugar unit having a licensed crushing capacity of 2,500 TCD. In addition to sugar, MVK Agro Food also commercialises and sells by-products and waste products, namely, Molasses, Bagasse and Pressmud.