Muthoot Microfin IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The initial public offering of Muthoot Microfin Ltd. opens on Monday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 760 crore and an offer for sale up to Rs 200 crore, aggregating to Rs 960 crore, according to the red herring prospectus for the offer.

The company has set a price band of Rs 277–291 per share for its maiden issues. Investors can subscribe to the offer till Wednesday.

The OFS will see promoters Thomas John Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot, Thomas George Muthoot, Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas and Nina George sell stake worth Rs 30 crore to Rs 70 crore.

Investor Greater Pacific Capital WIV Ltd. will offload shares up to Rs 100 crore in the IPO.