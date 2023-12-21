Muthoot Microfin IPO Allotment Today: Step By Step Guide To Check Allotment Status Online
The allotment of shares of Muthoot Microfin will be finalised today. i.e. on Thursday, December 21.
Subscription for Muthoot Microfin IPO, which concluded on December 20 saw total subscriptions reach 11.52 times on the last day.
Investors can check Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd, and on the official website of BSE.
How to check Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd
Visit the KFINTECH website: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Muthoot Microfin Limited" from the drop-down list (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Select one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Muthoot Microfin Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Muthoot Microfin Listing Date
The shares of Muthoot Microfin limited will list on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 26.
Muthoot Microfin IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 18
IPO Close Date: December 20
Basis of Allotment: December 21
Initiation of Refunds: December 22
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 22
Listing Date: December 26
Muthoot Microfin IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 960.00 Cr
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 760.00 Cr
Shares for fresh issue: 26,116,838 shares
Offer for sale size: Rs 200.00 Cr
Shares for offer for sale: 6,872,852 shares
Price band: Rs 277 to Rs 291 per share
Lot size: 51 Shares