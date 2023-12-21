Muthoot Microfin IPO Allotment Today: Step By Step Guide To Check Allotment Status Online

Visit the KFINTECH website: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.

Choose "Muthoot Microfin Limited" from the drop-down list (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).

Select one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.

Complete the 'captcha'.

Click the "Submit" button.

View your allotment details.