Muthoot Microfin IPO Allotment: Date & Where To Check Allotment Status
The Muthoot Microfin IPO, which opened for subscription on December 18, concluded its subscription period on December 20. Investors showed significant interest in the IPO, on the last day, total subscriptions reaching 11.52 times. Institutional investors led the way with a subscription rate of 17.47 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 13.20 times, retail investors at 7.61 times, and employee reserved at 4.95 times. The IPO, with a total issue size of Rs 960.00 crores, consists of a fresh issue of 2.61 crore shares and an offer for sale of 0.69 crore shares. The issue price is in the range of Rs 277 to Rs 291 per share, and retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 14,841.
Muthoot Microfin IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Muthoot Microfin Limited is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 21.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Muthoot Microfin IPO Listing Date
The shares of Muthoot Microfin Limited are set to be listed on both, BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 26.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Investors can check Muthoot Microfin IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd and on the official website of BSE.
Muthoot Microfin IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 11.52 times
Institutional investors: 17.47 times
Non-institutional investors: 13.20 times
Retail investors: 7.61 times
Employee Reserved: 4.95 times
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 2.83 times
Institutional investors: 0.46 times or 46%.
Non-institutional investors: 3.12 times
Retail investors: 4.06 times
Employee Reserved: 2.87 times
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 0.82 times
Institutional investors: Zero
Non-institutional investors: 0.60 times or 60%
Retail investors: 1.37 times
Employee Reserved: 1.24 times
Muthoot Microfin IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 18
IPO Close Date: December 20
Basis of Allotment: December 21
Initiation of Refunds: December 22
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 22
Listing Date: December 26
Muthoot Microfin IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 960.00 Cr
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 760.00 Cr
Shares for fresh issue: 26,116,838 shares
Offer for sale size: Rs 200.00 Cr
Shares for offer for sale: 6,872,852 shares
Price band: Rs 277 to Rs 291 per share
Lot size: 51 Shares
About Muthoot Microfin Limited
Muthoot Microfin Limited, started in April 1992, is a company that gives small loans to women in rural areas of India. It's a part of Muthoot Pappachan Group. They offer different types of loans, like group loans for making money, individual loans, and loans for things like phones and solar lights. They also provide secured loans using gold. In 2021, they launched a mobile app called "Mahila Mitra" to make digital payments easier. About 1.18 million people have downloaded the app, and 1.70 million have used it for digital transactions. As of March 31, 2023, the company has 2.77 million active customers, 1,172 branches in 321 districts across 18 states and union territories in India, and has 10,227 employees.