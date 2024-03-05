Mukka Proteins IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status
The IPO was subscribed 137 times on the last day of its subscription period which ended on Monday, March 4.
On the last day of subscription, Mukka Proteins IPO was subscribed 137 times, with institutional investors subscribing 189.28 times, non-institutional investors 250.38 times, and retail investors 58.52 times.
The IPO is completely a fresh issue of up to 8 crore equity shares, aggregating Rs 224 crore at the upper end of the price band, with no offer-for-sale component. Investors were allowed bid for a minimum of 535 equity shares and in multiples of 535 equity shares thereafter. The fish-meal exporter had set a price band of Rs 26 to Rs 28 per share.
The allotment for the Mukka Proteins IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Investors can check Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Cameo Corporate Services Limited and on BSE website.
Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status: How to check on Cameo Corporate Services?
Visit the website of Cameo Corporate Services here:
Select "Mukka Proteins Limited" from the company drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Enter the required value.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click on the 'Submit' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status: How to check on BSE website?
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Mukka Proteins Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Mukka Proteins IPO Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 136.99 times.
Institutional investors: 189.28 times.
Non-institutional investors: 250.38 times.
Retail investors: 58.52 times.
Subscription Day 2:
The IPO was subscribed 6.96 times as of 5 p.m. on Friday.
Institutional investors: 1.86 times.
Non-institutional investors: 6.22 times.
Retail investors: 10.20 times.
Subscription Day 1:
The IPO was subscribed 2.47 times as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Institutional investors: 1.01 times.
Non-institutional investors: 1.55 times.
Retail investors: 3.69 times.
Mukka Proteins IPO Listing Date
Mukka Proteins IPO will likely be listed on BSE & NSE on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Mukka Proteins IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, February 29
IPO Close Date: Monday, March 4
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, March 5
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, March 6
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, March 6
Listing Date: Thursday, March 7
Mukka Proteins IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strengths, Risks And More: Anand Rathi
About Mukka Proteins Limited
The company is a fish-protein products manufacturer, which manufactures and supplies fish meal, fish oil and fish-soluble paste, which is an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of aqua feed, poultry feed and pet food.
The company sells its products domestically and also exports them to over a dozen countries, including Bangladesh, China, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.