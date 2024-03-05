Mukka Proteins IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription, Mukka Proteins IPO was subscribed 137 times, with institutional investors subscribing 189.28 times, non-institutional investors 250.38 times, and retail investors 58.52 times.

The IPO is completely a fresh issue of up to 8 crore equity shares, aggregating Rs 224 crore at the upper end of the price band, with no offer-for-sale component. Investors were allowed bid for a minimum of 535 equity shares and in multiples of 535 equity shares thereafter. The fish-meal exporter had set a price band of Rs 26 to Rs 28 per share.

The allotment for the Mukka Proteins IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.