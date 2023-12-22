NDTV ProfitIPOsMufti Menswear IPO Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status
ADVERTISEMENT

Mufti Menswear IPO Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status

Credo Brands Marketing Limited IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 549.78 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for the sale of 1.96 crore shares.

22 Dec 2023, 06:29 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

Mufti Menswear (parent company - Credo Brands Marketing Ltd.) which concluded its Intial Public Offering (IPO) on December 21 saw its issue being subscribed 51.85 times more than what was available. Institutional investors led the subscription with 104.95 times, non-institutional investors with 55.52 times, and retail investors with 19.94 times. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 1.96 crore shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. Credo Brands has raised Rs 165 crore from anchor investors and allotted 58.9 lakh equity shares to 11 funds at Rs 280 apiece.

Mufti Menswear IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares of Mufti Menswear (Credo Brands Marketing Limited) is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 22.

*This is a tentative date ans is subject to change

Mufti Menswear IPO Listing Date

The shares of Credo Brands Marketing Limited are expected to list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 27.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Investors can check Mufti Menswear IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd. and on the official BSE website.

Mufti Menswear IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Day 3

  • Total Subscription: 51.85 times

  • Institutional investors: 104.95 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 55.52 times.

  • Retail investors: 19.94 times.

ALSO READ

Mufti Menswear IPO Subscribed 51.85 Times On Day 3

Opinion
Mufti Menswear IPO Subscribed 51.85 Times On Day 3
Read More

Subscription Day 2

  • Total Subscription: 6.94 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.35 times or 35%.

  • Non-institutional investors: 11.47 times.

  • Retail investors: 8.77 times.

Subscription Day 1

  • Total Subscription: 2.09 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.01 times or 1%

  • Non-institutional investors: 2.06 times.

  • Retail investors: 3.29 times.

Mufti Menswear IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: December 19

  • IPO Close Date: December 21

  • Basis of Allotment: December 22

  • Initiation of Refunds: December 26

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: December 26

  • Listing Date: December 27

Mufti Menswear IPO Issue Details

  • Total Issue Size: 19,634,960 shares

  • Face Value: Rs 2 per share

  • Offer for Sale Size: 19,634,960 shares

  • Shares for Offer for Sale: 19,634,960 shares

  • Price Band: Rs 266 to Rs 280 per share

  • Lot Size: 53 Shares

About Credo Brands Marketing Limited

Credo Brands Marketing Limited, established in 1999, is a company that specializes in trendy men's casual clothing under its popular brand "Mufti." Initially offering shirts, T-shirts, and trousers in 1998, the company has expanded its product range to include a diverse selection such as sweatshirts, jeans, cargos, chinos, jackets, blazers, and sweaters. With a broad spectrum of styles, including relaxed casual wear, everyday wear, urban casual wear, party wear, and athleisure, Mufti caters to various fashion preferences.

As of May 31, 2023, Credo Brands operates 1,773 retail outlets across India, comprising 379 exclusive brand stores, 89 large format stores, and 1,305 multi-brand stores. The company's presence spans major cities to Tier 3 cities, reaching a total of 582 cities as of March 31, 2023. The dedicated design team, consisting of 15 members, contributed to the creation of over 1,348 designs during the 2023 financial year.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT