Mufti Menswear IPO: All You Need To Know

Credo Brands Marketing Pvt., owner of Mufti menswear brand, launched its initial public offering on Tuesday.

The IPO for Rs 549.78 crore, comprises an offer for sale of 1.96 crore shares.

The price range for the IPO is Rs 266 to Rs 280 per share, with a minimum application lot size of 53 shares.

Retail investors are required to make a minimum investment of Rs 14,840. Small non-institutional investors need to invest in a minimum of 14 lots (742 shares), totaling Rs 2.07 lakh. While, big non-institutional investors are required to invest in a minimum of 68 lots (3,604 shares), amounting to Rs 10.09 lakh.