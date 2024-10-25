Much-Awaited NSE IPO Hinges On Approval From Regulator, CEO Says

India’s largest stock exchange is awaiting clearance from the securities regulator to proceed with its public listing plans, according to Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kumar Chauhan.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., whose initial public offering has faced delays since it initial filing in 2016, needs approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to reapply, Chauhan said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Friday.

“We will be able to prepare our papers” only after getting a no-objection certificate from the regulator, he said. “So, it will take time.”