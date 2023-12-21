Motisons Jewellers To Use Proceeds From IPO To Bump Up Inventory

Motisons Jewellers Ltd. plans to use proceeds from its public issue for working capital requirement and to bump up its inventory, with an aim to diversify its product offerings.

The Jaipur-based jeweller's initial public offering received the second highest subscription this year at 159.6 times the shares on offer, behind only Plaza Wires Ltd.

More than 90% of the company's business comes from jewellery trading, unlike peers that have manufacturing as the main business. And it mostly outsources its jewellery requirement.

"We cater to customers with customisation requirement and replenish old stock in our manufacturing unit to reduce costs," Joint Managing Director Laksh Chhabra told NDTV Profit. "Utilisation (of manufacturing unit) is around 10%-15%, but it will increase based on demand for customization," he said.

On a query about related party transactions, he said Motisons' stores sign a 11-month lease on the plots owned by the promoters themselves.