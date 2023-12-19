NDTV ProfitIPOsMotisons Jewellers IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates
Motisons Jewellers IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

19 Dec 2023, 11:33 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Motisons Jewellers website)</p></div>
(Source: Motisons Jewellers website)

Motisons Jewellers Ltd.'s opened its initial public offering of Rs 151 crore on Monday, when it was subscribed 15.02 times.

The maiden issue is priced in the band of Rs 52–55 per share. The IPO will conclude on Wednesday.

The IPO includes a fresh issue up to 2.75 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The jewellery maker will use the proceeds to reduce existing borrowing taken from the commercial banks.

Motisons Jewellers has done a pre-IPO placement of 60 lakh shares at a price band of Rs 55 each for a cash consideration of up to Rs 33 crore.

IPO Details

  • Offer opens: Dec. 18

  • Offer closes: Dec. 20

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 151.3 crore

  • Price Band: Rs 52–55 per share.

  • Lot size: 250 shares.

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share.

  • Total offer size: Rs 151.3 crore

  • Listing: NSE, BSE.

Business

Motisons Jewellers was established in 1988 in Jaipur. With time, the company was able to expand across the country with a reputation of one of the prime jewellery makers.

Subscription Status: Day 2

The IPO has been subscribed 25.16 times as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

  • Institutional investors: 0.09 times, or 9%

  • Non-institutional investors: 24.14 times

  • Retail investors: 36.77 times

Watch IPO Adda With Motisons Jewellers' Management 

