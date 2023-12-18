Motisons Jewellers IPO Gets Fully Subscribed In First Hour On Strong Retail Demand

Motisons Jewellers Ltd.'s initial public offering has been fully subscribed on the first day, on the back of high demand from retail investors.

As of 11:40 a.m. on Monday, the IPO had been subscribed 3.88 times and was fully subscribed within an hour of opening. It will conclude on Wednesday.

The IPO is purely a fresh issue offering, with 2.75 crore share available for subscription. At the upper limit of the price band, the company is looking to raise up to Rs 151.25 crore.

The jewellery retailer will use the proceeds to reduce existing borrowings worth Rs 58 crore, taken from commercial banks.