Motisons Jewellers IPO Allotment: Date & Where To Check Allotment Status
The Motisons Jewellers IPO became the 2nd most subscribed IPO of 2023 behind Plaza Wires which was subscribed 160.98 times.
The Motisons Jewellers IPO subscription period which ended on December 20 received an overwhelming response from investors. On the last day of subscription, 159.61 times the shares offered were subscribed, showing a high level of interest. Institutional investors subscribed 157.40 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 233.91 times. Among them, retail investors showed strong support by subscribing 122.28 times. The IPO, which opened on December 18, is a fresh issue of 2.75 crore shares with a price band of Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 13,750.
Motisons Jewellers IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Motisons Jewellers Limited is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 21.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Motisons Jewellers IPO Listing Date
The shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited are set to be listed on both BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, December 26.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Investors can check Motisons Jewellers IPO Allotment Status on the official website of registrar, Link Intime Pvt Ltd and on the official website of BSE.
Motisons Jewellers IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 159.61 times
Institutional investors: 157.40 times
Non-institutional investors: 233.91 times
Retail investors: 122.28 times
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 51.41 times
Institutional investors: 0.66 times, or 66%
Non-institutional investors: 69.63 times
Retail investors: 64.46 times
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 15.02 times
Institutional investors: 0.08 times or 8%
Non-institutional investors: 13.82 times
Retail investors: 22.24 times
Motisons Jewellers IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, December 18
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, December 20
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, December 21
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, December 22
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, December 22
Listing Date: Tuesday, December 26
Motisons Jewellers IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 27,471,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 151.09 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: 27,471,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 151.09 Cr)
Price Band: Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share
Lot Size: 250 Shares
About Motisons Jewellers Limited
Motisons Jewellers Limited started in October 1997 and sells various types of jewelry like gold, diamond, and kundan, as well as pearls, silver, platinum, and other metals. They have a wide range of designs for all occasions and people of different ages and genders. Their flagship store, Motisons Tower, is in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and they opened a new branch in 2021 in Vaishali Nagar. The company's strengths include strategic showroom locations, a diverse product range, and over two decades of experience with effective risk management.