Motisons Jewellers IPO Allotment: Date & Where To Check Allotment Status

The Motisons Jewellers IPO became the 2nd most subscribed IPO of 2023 behind Plaza Wires which was subscribed 160.98 times.

20 Dec 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Source: Freepik

The Motisons Jewellers IPO subscription period which ended on December 20 received an overwhelming response from investors. On the last day of subscription, 159.61 times the shares offered were subscribed, showing a high level of interest. Institutional investors subscribed 157.40 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 233.91 times. Among them, retail investors showed strong support by subscribing 122.28 times. The IPO, which opened on December 18, is a fresh issue of 2.75 crore shares with a price band of Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 13,750.

The Motisons Jewellers IPO also became the 2nd most subscribed IPO of 2023 behind Plaza Wires which was subscribed 160.98 times.

Motisons Jewellers IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares for Motisons Jewellers Limited is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 21.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Motisons Jewellers IPO Listing Date

The shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited are set to be listed on both BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, December 26.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Investors can check Motisons Jewellers IPO Allotment Status on the official website of registrar, Link Intime Pvt Ltd and on the official website of BSE.

Motisons Jewellers IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Day 3

  • Total Subscription: 159.61 times

  • Institutional investors: 157.40 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 233.91 times

  • Retail investors: 122.28 times

Subscription Day 2

  • Total Subscription: 51.41 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.66 times, or 66%

  • Non-institutional investors: 69.63 times

  • Retail investors: 64.46 times

Subscription Day 1

  • Total Subscription: 15.02 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.08 times or 8%

  • Non-institutional investors: 13.82 times

  • Retail investors: 22.24 times

Motisons Jewellers IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Monday, December 18

  • IPO Close Date: Wednesday, December 20

  • Basis of Allotment: Thursday, December 21

  • Initiation of Refunds: Friday, December 22

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, December 22

  • Listing Date: Tuesday, December 26

Motisons Jewellers IPO Issue Details

  • Total Issue Size: 27,471,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 151.09 Cr)

  • Face Value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh Issue Size: 27,471,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 151.09 Cr)

  • Price Band: Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share

  • Lot Size: 250 Shares

About Motisons Jewellers Limited

Motisons Jewellers Limited started in October 1997 and sells various types of jewelry like gold, diamond, and kundan, as well as pearls, silver, platinum, and other metals. They have a wide range of designs for all occasions and people of different ages and genders. Their flagship store, Motisons Tower, is in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and they opened a new branch in 2021 in Vaishali Nagar. The company's strengths include strategic showroom locations, a diverse product range, and over two decades of experience with effective risk management.

