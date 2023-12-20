Motisons Jewellers IPO Allotment: Date & Where To Check Allotment Status

The Motisons Jewellers IPO subscription period which ended on December 20 received an overwhelming response from investors. On the last day of subscription, 159.61 times the shares offered were subscribed, showing a high level of interest. Institutional investors subscribed 157.40 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 233.91 times. Among them, retail investors showed strong support by subscribing 122.28 times. The IPO, which opened on December 18, is a fresh issue of 2.75 crore shares with a price band of Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 13,750.

The Motisons Jewellers IPO also became the 2nd most subscribed IPO of 2023 behind Plaza Wires which was subscribed 160.98 times.