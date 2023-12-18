Motisons Jewellers IPO: All You Need To Know

Motisons Jewellers Ltd. launched an initial public offering valued at Rs 151 crore on Monday through a book-building process.

The IPO exclusively consists of a fresh issue comprising 2.75 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The maiden public issue closes on Wednesday.

The IPO price band is fixed at a price band of Rs 52–55 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application is 250 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of Rs 13,750. Small non-institutional investors must invest in 15 lots or 3,750 shares, totaling Rs 2.06 lakh. Big non-institutional investors are required to invest in 73 lots or 18,250 shares, amounting to Rs 10 lakh.