Monolithisch India IPO GMP Jumps After Issue Fully Subscribed On Day 1; Check Details
Monolithisch India IPO is a book-building offer worth Rs 82.02 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 57.36 lakh shares.
Monolithisch India Ltd. launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday to raise over Rs 80 crore from the primary market. The company manufactures products that are used in the induction furnace. It’s primarily engaged in providing heat insulation refractory solutions.
Investors who want to bid for shares in Monolithisch India IPO should check key details about the NSE SME issue before submitting bids.
Monolithisch India IPO: Offer Size, Price Band And Other Key Details
The Monolithisch India IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 82.02 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 57.36 lakh shares.
Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for at least a single lot size of 1,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,43,000. High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) need to bid for a minimum of two lots, or 2,000 shares, leading to a minimum investment of Rs 2,86,000.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 135 to Rs 143 per share.
HEM Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Monolithisch India IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar and HEM Finlease Pvt. is the market maker for the issue.
Monolithisch India IPO Dates
The IPO will be open for subscription from June 12 to June 16. The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on June 17. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on June 18. Refunds for non-allottees will be initiated on the same day.
Shares of Monolithisch India are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on June 19.
Monolithisch India IPO Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO was booked 2.26 times on Thursday
Qualified Institutions: 3.50 times
Non-Institutional Buyers: 1.16 times
Retail Investors: 2.03 times
Monolithisch India IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Monolithisch India IPO stood at Rs 48 as of 6:33 p.m. on June 12. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 191 per share, with potential gains of 33.57% against the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Monolithisch India Business And Financials
The company is a manufacturer of ramming mass. This product is primarily used in induction furnaces to ensure insulation between the coil and molten steel.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure, investments in its subsidiary, working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Financials
The company reported a 70.27% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 14.49 crore in FY25 from Rs 8.51 crore in FY24. Total income increased 41.4% YoY to Rs 97.49 crore in FY25 from Rs 68.94 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.