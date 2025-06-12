Monolithisch India IPO GMP Jumps After Issue Fully Subscribed On Day 1; Check Details

The Monolithisch India IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 82.02 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 57.36 lakh shares.

Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for at least a single lot size of 1,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,43,000. High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) need to bid for a minimum of two lots, or 2,000 shares, leading to a minimum investment of Rs 2,86,000.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 135 to Rs 143 per share.

HEM Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Monolithisch India IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar and HEM Finlease Pvt. is the market maker for the issue.