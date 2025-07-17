Monika Alcobev IPO Day 2: GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Monika Alcobev Ltd. that was fully subscribed on Day 1, has seen a tepid response so far on Day 2.

The BSE SME issue attracted bids for more than 54 lakh shares compared to 37.63 lakh shares on offer, leading to a subscription of 1.45 times on the second day on July 17.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 1.09 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category was subscribed 3.83 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 0.63 times.

Those who want to participate in the IPO subscription can check the following details before applying for Monika Alcobev shares.