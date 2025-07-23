Monarch Surveyors IPO Day 2: GMP Up 68%, Issue Subscribed Over 40 Times — Check Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd. continued to see a strong response from investors on the second day of bidding on July 23. The BSE SME issue was fully booked within hours of launch on July 22.

The IPO saw an overall subscription of 40.31 times on Day 2, as per the BSE data till 1:24 p.m.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 2.27 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was booked 47.61 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked more than 58 times.

Meanwhile, amid the rising demand for the SME issue, the grey market premium for Monarch Surveyors IPO surged to 68% on the second day of bidding.