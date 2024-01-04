Mobikwik To Raise Rs 880 Crore Via IPO
Mobikwik will look to list on the bourses for second time and raise Rs 880 crore through fresh issue of shares.
The board of Mobikwik has passed a resolution to raise Rs 880 crore through an initial public offering.
The Gurugram-based fintech will look to list on the bourses for a second time and raise Rs 880 crore via a fresh issue of shares.
It had earlier filed its draft red herring prospectus in 2021, at a time when rival Paytm went public and saw a 25% dip on its debut before crashing further.
Mobikwik had then put its IPO plans on hold, citing market conditions. Its earlier IPO was planned to be worth about Rs 1,900 crore, and had received SEBI approval. The current IPO seems to raise less than half that amount.
The mobile wallet operator also claims to be in its third consecutive quarter of profitability, it said in a statement in October 2023.
The company reported a profit of Rs 5 crore in the quarter ended September, compared with Rs 3 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue surged 52% year-on-year to Rs 208 crore.
Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, MobiKwik offers digital payment solutions, such as a mobile wallet and a buy-now-pay-later product.