Mobikwik To Raise Rs 880 Crore Via IPO

The board of Mobikwik has passed a resolution to raise Rs 880 crore through an initial public offering.

The Gurugram-based fintech will look to list on the bourses for a second time and raise Rs 880 crore via a fresh issue of shares.

It had earlier filed its draft red herring prospectus in 2021, at a time when rival Paytm went public and saw a 25% dip on its debut before crashing further.

Mobikwik had then put its IPO plans on hold, citing market conditions. Its earlier IPO was planned to be worth about Rs 1,900 crore, and had received SEBI approval. The current IPO seems to raise less than half that amount.