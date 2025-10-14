Midwest IPO GMP Trades Flat Ahead of Opening: Check Price Band, Key Dates And Other Details

Midwest Ltd. IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 451 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of 0.19 crore shares worth Rs 201 crore.

The IPO price band is set at Rs 1,014 to Rs 1,065 per share. The lot size is 14 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment is Rs 14,910 at the upper price band.

For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum application is 14 lots (196 shares), requiring Rs 2,08,740. For big non-institutional investors (bNII), it is 68 lots (952 shares), amounting to Rs 10,13,880.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for this issue.

Midwest IPO opens for subscription on Oct.15 and closes on Oct. 17. The allotment is expected on Oct. 20, with listing scheduled on BSE and NSE. The tentative listing date for this IPO is Oct. 24.