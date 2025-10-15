Midwest IPO GMP Surges As Mainboard Issue Opens For Subscription; Check Key Details

Midwest Ltd., a Hyderabad-based natural stone company founded in 1981, launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today, October 15. The IPO is a book-built issue valued at Rs 451 crore. This includes a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.19 crore shares worth Rs 201 crore.

Although Midwest Limited's unlisted shares had been trading flat on the private market recently, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) gained on Wednesday. Consequently, private market investors are closely monitoring the price movement.

Here’s a look at the latest GMP and other key details of the Midwest IPO, including the price band and important dates.