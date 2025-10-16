Midwest IPO GMP Soars As Subscription Enters Its Second Day - Check Key IPO Details

The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO of Midwest Ltd., a Hyderabad-based natural stone company, surged on Thursday after the mainboard issue was fully subscribed on the first day.

The company, which launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on October 15, is a book-built issue valued at Rs 451 crore. This includes a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.19 crore shares worth Rs 201 crore.

The IPO saw an oversubscription of around 2 times on Day 1, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The unlisted shares of Midwest Limited were trading flat on the private market before the IPO opened for subscription, but gained after impressive bidding on Wednesday. Consequently, private market investors are closely monitoring the price movement with an expectation of positive listing gains when the shares debut on the market next week.

Here’s a look at the latest GMP and other key details of the Midwest IPO, including the price band and important dates as the IPO subscription enters its second day.