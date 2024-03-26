Mid-, Small-Cap Selloff Drives Half Of 2024 IPO Stocks Below Issue Price

The bloodbath triggered by concerns of froth in the small- and mid-cap stocks has left investors in the initial-public-offering space scrabbling for profits.

Ten of the 21 companies that went for the public offer this year have seen their market prices trade below their IPO price, even as the equity markets scaled new highs.

This comes after a panic selling of investors after the market regulator warned of "froth" in the system. This was later followed by a stress test for all asset management companies dealing with small- and mid-cap funds.

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd., Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd., JG Chemicals Ltd. and Gopal Snacks Ltd. are among the companies that saw their price fall below their IPO price after their issue.

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd., Platinum Industries Ltd. and Rashi Peripherals Ltd. did not see a major change and were trading around their issue price. However, BLS E-Services Ltd. and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. saw their prices double since their listing.