NDTV ProfitIPOsMetalman Auto Files Draft Papers To Raise Funds Via IPO
ADVERTISEMENT

Metalman Auto Files Draft Papers To Raise Funds Via IPO

Net proceeds from the issue in part will be used to finance capital expenditures towards the procurement of plants.

13 Aug 2024, 11:49 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

Metalman Auto Ltd. filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The proposed public offering consists of a fresh issue of Rs 350 crore and an offer-for-sale component consisting of 1.26 crore shares of face value Rs 2 each, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Bikramjit Bembi, Navneet Jairath, Sachin Bembi, and Nishant Jairath will be among the promoters selling shareholders. Sonia Bembi Seth and Nisha Jairath will be among the promoter group's shareholders.

Axis Capital Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. will be the book-running lead managers for the issue.

Net proceeds from the issue will be used to finance capital expenditures towards the procurement of plants, repayment of borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

ALSO READ

IPO Rush: Three New Issues To Hit Street This Week, Another 12 To List

Opinion
IPO Rush: Three New Issues To Hit Street This Week, Another 12 To List
Read More

Established in 1986, the company manufactures sheet metal, tubular fabrication, metal finishing, and component assembly for original equipment manufacturers in the automotive sector.

The company primarily focuses on manufacturing metal components for two-wheelers, internal combustion engines, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. The company has nine manufacturing units across five states in India.

ALSO READ

India Eyeing MSCI EM Leadership To Strengthen Flows Amid Tailwinds

Opinion
India Eyeing MSCI EM Leadership To Strengthen Flows Amid Tailwinds
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT