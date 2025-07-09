Meta Infotech IPO Allotment On July 9: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date
Investors, who participated in the Meta Infotech IPO subscription, can check the share allotment status on the websites of the BSE and issue registrar, Kfin Technologies.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Meta Infotech Ltd. closed with an overwhelming response from investors across categories on the third day of bidding on July 8.
Meta Infotech IPO was overall booked nearly 167 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday. The IPO attracted bids for more than 55.51 crore shares against 33.25 lakh shares on offer, as per the BSE data.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 147.76 times. The retail portion of the public offer was subscribed 122 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their quota 309.16 times. The employees booked only 59% of the 50,400 shares set aside for them.
Following the IPO subscription, Meta Infotech Ltd. is expected to finalise the share allotment status on July 9.
Founded in 1998, Meta Infotech Limited provides cybersecurity solutions across sectors, such as banking and information technology, among others.
Meta Infotech IPO, worth Rs 80.18 crore, included a fresh issue of 12.45 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 37.35 lakh shares. The IPO opened for subscription on July 4.
How to Check Meta Infotech IPO Allotment Status
Investors, who participated in the Meta Infotech IPO subscription, can check the share allotment status on the websites of the BSE and issue registrar, Kfin Technologies.
Steps To Check Meta Infotech IPO Allotment Status On BSE:
1. Go to the IPO allotment status page on the BSE website here.
2. Select the issue type as “Equity”.
3. Choose “Meta Infotech” from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter your Application Number or PAN.
5. Complete the “Captcha” verification.
6. Click on the “Search” button to view your share allotment status.
Steps To Check Meta Infotech IPO Allotment On Kfin Technologies:
1. Visit the IPO allotment status page on the Kfin Technologies website here.
2. Select any one of the five links.
3. Select ‘Meta Infotech’ from the drop-down list for IPO names.
4. Choose any of these: Application Number, Demat, or PAN.
5. Submit the details and enter the captcha.
6. View your allotment status.
Shares of Meta Infotech are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on July 11.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 153 and Rs 161 per share. The IPO lot size comprised 800 shares.
The retail investors needed to apply for a minimum of 1,600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 2,44,800. The high net-worth individuals (HNIs) were required to bid for a minimum of three lots (2,400 shares), amounting to Rs 3,86,400.
Hem Securities Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, with Kfin Technologies Ltd. serving as the registrar for the IPO.
Meta Infotech IPO GMP
The grey market premium (GMP) for Meta Infotech IPO stood at Rs 45 per share at 6:30 a.m., according to Investorgain. The latest GMP indicates the listing of shares at Rs 206 apiece, at a potential premium of 27.95% over the upper price band of the IPO.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.