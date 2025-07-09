Meta Infotech IPO Allotment On July 9: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Meta Infotech Ltd. closed with an overwhelming response from investors across categories on the third day of bidding on July 8.

Meta Infotech IPO was overall booked nearly 167 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday. The IPO attracted bids for more than 55.51 crore shares against 33.25 lakh shares on offer, as per the BSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 147.76 times. The retail portion of the public offer was subscribed 122 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their quota 309.16 times. The employees booked only 59% of the 50,400 shares set aside for them.