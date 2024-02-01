NDTV ProfitIPOsMegatherm Induction IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon; Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status
ADVERTISEMENT

Megatherm Induction IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon; Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status

The allotment of shares for Megatherm Induction Limited will be finalised on Thursday, February 1

01 Feb 2024, 08:20 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

The subscription period for Megatherm Induction IPO concluded on January 31, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 196.11 times, with institutional investors subscribing 105.14 times, non-institutional buyers at 307.04 times, and retail investors at 200.51 times, as seen on chittorgarh.com. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 100 to Rs 108 per share, had a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.

The allotment for the Megatherm Induction IPO will be finalised on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Investors can check Megatherm Induction IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

How to check Megatherm Induction IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd

  • Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

  • Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.

  • Choose "Megatherm Induction Limited" from the list of companies.

  • In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.

  • Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.

  • Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.

  • Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.

Megatherm Induction IPO Listing Date

Megatherm Induction IPO will list on NSE SME on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Megatherm Induction IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Monday, January 29

  • IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 31

  • Basis of Allotment: Thursday, February 1

  • Initiation of Refunds: Friday, February 2

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, February 2

  • Listing Date: Monday, February 5

Megatherm Induction IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 53.91 crore

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Shares for fresh issue: 49.92 lakh shares

  • Price band: Rs 100 to Rs 108 per share

  • Lot size: 1200 Shares

About Megatherm Induction Limited

Megatherm Induction Limited, founded in 2010, manufactures induction heating products in Kharagpur. A subsidiary of Megatherm Electronics Private Limited, it produces furnaces and transformers, serving steelworks with a capacity of 300 units. The company offers turnkey solutions for steel plants and exports globally. With 285 employees as of July 31, 2023, Megatherm caters to markets like secondary and primary steel producers, automotive suppliers, and engineering industries.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT