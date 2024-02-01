Megatherm Induction IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon; Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Megatherm Induction Limited will be finalised on Thursday, February 1
The subscription period for Megatherm Induction IPO concluded on January 31, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 196.11 times, with institutional investors subscribing 105.14 times, non-institutional buyers at 307.04 times, and retail investors at 200.51 times, as seen on chittorgarh.com. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 100 to Rs 108 per share, had a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.
The allotment for the Megatherm Induction IPO will be finalised on Thursday, February 1, 2024.
Investors can check Megatherm Induction IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Megatherm Induction IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Megatherm Induction Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Megatherm Induction IPO Listing Date
Megatherm Induction IPO will list on NSE SME on Monday, February 5, 2024.
Megatherm Induction IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, January 29
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 31
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, February 1
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, February 2
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, February 2
Listing Date: Monday, February 5
Megatherm Induction IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 53.91 crore
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Shares for fresh issue: 49.92 lakh shares
Price band: Rs 100 to Rs 108 per share
Lot size: 1200 Shares
About Megatherm Induction Limited
Megatherm Induction Limited, founded in 2010, manufactures induction heating products in Kharagpur. A subsidiary of Megatherm Electronics Private Limited, it produces furnaces and transformers, serving steelworks with a capacity of 300 units. The company offers turnkey solutions for steel plants and exports globally. With 285 employees as of July 31, 2023, Megatherm caters to markets like secondary and primary steel producers, automotive suppliers, and engineering industries.