Megatherm Induction IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon; Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for Megatherm Induction IPO concluded on January 31, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 196.11 times, with institutional investors subscribing 105.14 times, non-institutional buyers at 307.04 times, and retail investors at 200.51 times, as seen on chittorgarh.com. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 100 to Rs 108 per share, had a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.

The allotment for the Megatherm Induction IPO will be finalised on Thursday, February 1, 2024.