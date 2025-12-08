Meesho Vs Aequs Vs Vidya Wires IPO; GMP Hints Over 35% Listing Gain
Shares of Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 10.
Primary market will be buzzing this week after the conclusion of the three mainboard IPOs. Leading e-commerce platform Meesho, metal wires producer Vidya Wires, and Diversified contract manufacturing company Aequs concluded their initial public offerings (IPOs) on Friday, December 5.
The grey market premium for these three IPOs has been topping the 'Business and Finance' section since their launch. With private market investors anticipating strong listing gains of up to 35+%, all eyes would be on the grey market premium for these three IPOs as the listing day draws near. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction..
The share allotment status for all three IPOs will be finalised on Monday, December 8.
Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) suggests for these IPOs ahead of the listing this week.
Meesho IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Meesho IPO stood at Rs 42 per share on December 8. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 153 apiece at a premium of 37.84% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
According to BSE, investors bid for 21,96,67,00,770 shares against the 27,79,38,446 on offer, subscribing 79.03 times on the final day of subscription.
The Meesho IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 5,421.2 crore. The mainboard issue comprised a fresh issuance of 38.29 crore shares, valued at Rs 4,250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares, amounting to Rs 1,171.2 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share.
The allotment of Meesho shares is expected to be finalised on December 8. Meesho's shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 10.
Meesho is a leading e-commerce player. It operates a multi-brand online marketplace that connects buyers, sellers and content creators. The company offers a wide range of products through its e-commerce platform.
Aequs IPO GMP
The GMP for the Aequs IPO stood at Rs 37 per share on December 8. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 161 apiece, at a premium of 29.84% over the upper limit of the issue price.
According to BSE, investors bid for 4,27,13,40,720 shares against the 4,20,26,913 on offer, subscribing 101.63 times on the final day of subscription.
The Rs 921.81-crore IPO of Aequs Ltd comprised a fresh issue of 5.4 crore shares, worth Rs 670 crore, and an OFS of 2.03 crore shares, amounting to Rs 251.81 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share.
The Aequs IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on December 8. Shares of Aequs Ltd. are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 10.
Aequs is a precision engineering and manufacturing company with a focus on aerospace components.
Vidya Wires IPO GMP
The GMP for the Vidya Wires IPO stood at Rs 4 on December 8. The latest GMP reflects a listing price of Rs 56 apiece at a premium of 7.69% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
According to BSE, investors bid for 1,15,23,55,104 shares against the 4,33,34,009 on offer, subscribing 26.59 times on the final day of subscription.
The Vidya Wires IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 300.01 crore. The IPO comprised of fresh issue of 5.27 crore shares, worth Rs 274 crore, and an OFS component of 50 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 26.01 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 48 to Rs 52 per share.
The Vidya Wires IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on December 8. Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on December 10.
Vidya Wires Ltd. is a manufacturer of copper and aluminium wires.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
GMP Disclaimer: The final listing price is determined by the official price discovery mechanism on the stock exchange on listing day, which is influenced by official subscription data, anchor investor interest, and overall market conditions, not just the GMP.