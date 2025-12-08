Meesho Vs Aequs Vs Vidya Wires IPO; GMP Hints Over 35% Listing Gain

Primary market will be buzzing this week after the conclusion of the three mainboard IPOs. Leading e-commerce platform Meesho, metal wires producer Vidya Wires, and Diversified contract manufacturing company Aequs concluded their initial public offerings (IPOs) on Friday, December 5.

The grey market premium for these three IPOs has been topping the 'Business and Finance' section since their launch. With private market investors anticipating strong listing gains of up to 35+%, all eyes would be on the grey market premium for these three IPOs as the listing day draws near. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction..

The share allotment status for all three IPOs will be finalised on Monday, December 8.

Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) suggests for these IPOs ahead of the listing this week.