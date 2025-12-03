Meesho IPO: Samir Arora Calls For Regulator Intervention On Fairness Amid Anchor Allotment Row

According to a report by Bloomberg, Meesho’s anchor book faced withdrawals from several prominent investors after the disproportionate allocation to SBI Funds. Those who pulled out included Capital Group, Aberdeen Group Plc, Norges Bank Investment Management, ICICI Prudential AMC, Nippon India Life Asset Management, and Nomura Asset Management.

Many of these funds, according to the report, had sought allocations similar to SBI Funds and opted out in protest when their expectations were not met.

The anchor tranche is a crucial signalling mechanism for market confidence, typically drawing long-only global investors who help set the tone for pricing.

Meesho, however, received strong institutional participation in its pre-IPO anchor round, raising Rs 2,440 crore on Tuesday.

Marque foreign entities like BlackRock, Fidelity, Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Schroder Group, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were allotted shares.