Meesho IPO GMP In Focus As Subscription Enters Second Day; Check Key Details

E-commerce platform Meesho Ltd. launched its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 3. The Bengaluru-based online marketplace that competes with companies like Amazon and Flipkart to sell a range of products was fully booked on Day 1. According to BSE data, the IPO was subscribed 2.35 times, with QIBs subscribing 2.12 times the number of shares offered, RIIs subscribing 3.86 times, and NIIs subscribing their quota 1.80 times. Investors poured in bids for 65,41,96,635 shares against the 27,79,38,446 on offer.

After its launch, the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts, indicating strong interest among investors (especially private market investors) who would gauge the performance of the public issue based on market sentiments. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

The current GMP trends suggest that the IPO will likely debut at a premium of around 35-40%.

Here's all you need to know about the Meesho IPO, including the latest grey market premium, price band, offer size, important dates and more.