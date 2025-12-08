Meesho IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE, Kfin Technologies
The share allotment status for the Meesho IPO will be finalised today.
The allotment for the Meesho IPO will be finalised on Monday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 10.
According to BSE, investors bid for 21,96,67,00,770 shares against the 27,79,38,446 on offer, subscribing 79.03 times on the final day of subscription. The interest in the IPO is led by Qualified institutional investors who have subscribed 120.18 times, followed by non-institutional investors who have subscribed 38.16 times. Retail investors subscribed their quota over 19 times.
Investors can check the Meesho IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technlogies, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
Meesho's IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of 175.7 million shares by existing investors.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share. The Meesho IPO lot size was 135 equity shares, with multiples of 135 equity shares thereafter. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor was Rs 14,985.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. will serve as the registrar of the issue.
How To Check Meesho IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Meesho Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Meesho IPO Allotment Status On NSE Website
Go to the official NSE website at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select the issue type as 'Equity & SME IPO bid details'.
Choose "MEESHO" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Click on the 'Submit' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Meesho IPO Allotment Status On KFinTech
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the Kfin Technologies website - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
Select "Meesho Ltd." from the IPO name dropdown list.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, Demat Account or PAN.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Meesho Use Of IPO Proceeds
The company will use Rs 1,390 crore from the proceeds to invest for cloud infrastructure, in Meesho Technologies Pvt. Ltd, its subsidiary, while Rs 480 crore will be used for payment of salaries of existing and replacement hires for the Machine Learning and AI and technology teams. The company will also allocate Rs 1,020 crore to marketing and brand initiatives in its subsidiary Meesho Technologies.