Meesho IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE, Kfin Technologies

The allotment for the Meesho IPO will be finalised on Monday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 10.

According to BSE, investors bid for 21,96,67,00,770 shares against the 27,79,38,446 on offer, subscribing 79.03 times on the final day of subscription. The interest in the IPO is led by Qualified institutional investors who have subscribed 120.18 times, followed by non-institutional investors who have subscribed 38.16 times. Retail investors subscribed their quota over 19 times.

Investors can check the Meesho IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technlogies, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.

Meesho's IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of 175.7 million shares by existing investors.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share. The Meesho IPO lot size was 135 equity shares, with multiples of 135 equity shares thereafter. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor was Rs 14,985.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. will serve as the registrar of the issue.