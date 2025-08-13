Medistep Healthcare IPO Allotment In Spotlight Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

Medistep Healthcare IPO share allotment status is scheduled to be finalised on August 13. The initial public offering (IPO) of Medistep Healthcare Ltd. was oversubscribed 382.14 times on the third and final day of bidding on August 12.

The NSE SME issue received bids for more than 135.85 crore shares against 35.55 lakh shares on offer. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 289.15 times. Retail investors booked their quota 461.11 times.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 43 per share. The Medistep Healthcare IPO was a fixed price issue worth Rs 16.1 crore. It comprised only a fresh issue of 37 lakh shares.

Following the robust subscription, the IPO investors are now waiting for the share allotment status to be finalised by the company.