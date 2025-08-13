Medistep Healthcare IPO Allotment In Spotlight Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date
Investors who bid for shares in the IPO can check the share allotment status on the websites of the NSE and the issue registrar, Cameo Corporate Services.
Medistep Healthcare IPO share allotment status is scheduled to be finalised on August 13. The initial public offering (IPO) of Medistep Healthcare Ltd. was oversubscribed 382.14 times on the third and final day of bidding on August 12.
The NSE SME issue received bids for more than 135.85 crore shares against 35.55 lakh shares on offer. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 289.15 times. Retail investors booked their quota 461.11 times.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 43 per share. The Medistep Healthcare IPO was a fixed price issue worth Rs 16.1 crore. It comprised only a fresh issue of 37 lakh shares.
Following the robust subscription, the IPO investors are now waiting for the share allotment status to be finalised by the company.
Medistep Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company. It manufactures several pharmaceutical, sanitary and surgical products.
The company has proposed to utilise proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure, meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Steps to Check Medistep Healthcare IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select 'Equity & SME IPO bid details'.
Select the company symbol “MEDISTEP” from the dropdown list for issue symbols.
Enter PAN details and Application Number.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button to check the share allotment details.
Steps to Check Medistep Healthcare IPO Allotment Status On Cameo Corporate Services
Log on to Cameo Corporate Services' IPO allotment page here - https://ipostatus1.cameoindia.com/.
Select “Medistep Healthcare Ltd.” from the company dropdown menu.
Select one of the input options: PAN, application number, or DP/client ID.
Enter the required details based on your previous selection.
Verify the captcha details.
Click 'Submit' to view your allotment status.
Medistep Healthcare IPO Listing Date
Shares of Medistep Healthcare are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on August 18.
The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on August 14. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Medistep Healthcare IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Medistep Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 13 per share as of 7:30 a.m. on August 12. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 56 apiece at a premium of 30.23% over the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.