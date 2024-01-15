Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Medi Assist Healthcare Ltd launched its initial public offer on Monday. The maiden share sale will continue till Jan. 17.

The IPO is a pure offer for sale, where promoters and other shareholders will offload up to 2.80 crore shares worth Rs 1,171.6 crore. The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 397-418 per share. The company has raised Rs 351.4 crore from anchor investors.