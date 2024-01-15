NDTV ProfitIPOsMedi Assist Healthcare Services IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The IPO was subscribed 0.17 times, or 17%, as of 12:14 p.m. on Monday.

15 Jan 2024, 01:09 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO opens today. Image for representation. (Source: rawpixel.com on Freepik)</p></div>
Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO opens today. Image for representation. (Source: rawpixel.com on Freepik)

Medi Assist Healthcare Ltd launched its initial public offer on Monday. The maiden share sale will continue till Jan. 17.

The IPO is a pure offer for sale, where promoters and other shareholders will offload up to 2.80 crore shares worth Rs 1,171.6 crore. The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 397-418 per share. The company has raised Rs 351.4 crore from anchor investors. 

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: Jan. 15.

  • Issue closes: Jan. 17.

  • Total issue size: Rs 1,171.6 crore.

  • Face value: Rs 5 apiece.

  • Fixed price band: Rs 397–418per share.

  • Minimum lot size: 35 shares.

  • Listing: NSE and BSE.

Subscription Status: Day 1

The IPO was subscribed 0.17 times, or 17%, as of 12:14 p.m. on Monday.

  • Institutional investors: Nil.

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.06 times, or 6%.

  • Retail investors: 0.31 times, or 31%.

Watch IPO Adda Here:

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT