M&B Engineering Files Draft Papers To Raise Up To Rs 653 Crore Via IPO

M&B Engineering Ltd. on Wednesday filed the draft red herring prospectus to raise up to Rs 653 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to Rs 325 crore, and an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 328 crore, as per the DRHP. The shares would be offered at a face value of Rs 10 apiece.

Through the OFS, shareholders who are part of the promoter and promoter group, would be offloading their stake. The list includes Girishbhai Manibhai Patel, who will be selling shares worth Rs 132.6 crore.

Other selling shareholders include Chirag Hasmukhbhai Patel, who will offload stake worth Rs 110 crore, followed by Birva Chirag Patel (Rs 37.5 crore), Umaben Girishbhai Patel (Rs 15 crore), Aditya Vipinbhai Patel (Rs 13 crore), Vipinbhai Kantilal Patel (Rs 12.3 crore), and Leenaben Vipinbhai Patel (Rs 7.5 crore).