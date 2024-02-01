Mayank Cattle Food IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; How To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for Mayank Cattle Food IPO concluded on January 31, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 8.83 times, with other investors at 5.90 times, and retail investors 11.77 at times, as seen on chittorgarh.com

The Mayank Cattle Food IPO, which is a fixed price issue of Rs 19.44 crore, consists of an entirely fresh issue of 18 lakh shares. The issue price per share is Rs 108, and the minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares.

The allotment for the Mayank Cattle Food IPO will be finalised on Thursday, February 1, 2024.