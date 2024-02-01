Mayank Cattle Food IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Mayank Cattle Food Limited will be finalised on Thursday, February 1.
The subscription period for Mayank Cattle Food IPO concluded on January 31, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 8.83 times, with other investors at 5.90 times, and retail investors 11.77 at times, as seen on chittorgarh.com
The Mayank Cattle Food IPO, which is a fixed price issue of Rs 19.44 crore, consists of an entirely fresh issue of 18 lakh shares. The issue price per share is Rs 108, and the minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares.
Investors can check the Mayank Cattle Food IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Cameo Corporate Services Limited and on official BSE website
How to check Mayank Cattle Food IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services Limited
Visit the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/
Select "Mayank Cattle Food Limited" from the drop-down list on the IPO Allotment Status page.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter the respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check Mayank Cattle Food IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Mayank Cattle Food Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Mayank Cattle Food IPO Listing Date
Mayank Cattle Food IPO will be listed on BSE SME on Monday, February 5, 2024.
Mayank Cattle Food IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, January 29
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 31
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, February 1
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, February 2
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, February 2
Listing Date: Monday, February 5
Mayank Cattle Food IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 1,800,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 19.44 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 108 per share
Lot size: 1200 Shares
About Mayank Cattle Food Limited
Mayank Cattle Food Limited, established in 1998, is an oil company based in Rajkot, Gujarat. They specialize in manufacturing cattle food, animal food, cattle food cake, and edible oil. Their manufacturing facility, spanning 87,133 sq. ft., is well-equipped with modern machinery and technology.
The company has steadily increased its production capacity over the years. In the fiscal year 2023-24, they expanded their capacity for Maize Oil from 18,126 to 22,896 MT per annum and for Maize Cake from 36,252 to 45,792 MT per annum. This expansion, following a similar trend in 2021-22, aimed to boost operations and strengthen market presence.
Mayank Cattle Food Limited supplies its products to regions like Gujarat, Delhi, and Maharashtra. As of December 31, 2023, the company employs 120 individuals, with 104 of them being workers. Their commitment to expansion and technological advancements reflects their dedication to growth and quality in the industry.