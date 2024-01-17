Maxposure IPO: Allotment Date & How To Check Allotment Status

The initial public offering of Maxposure Limited, an SME IPO concluded on Dec. 17 with a remarkable overall subscription of 987.47 times. On the last day of subscription, Qualified Institutions subscribed 162.35 times, while non-institutional buyers subscribed 1947.55 times and retail investors subscribed 1034.23 times - as per the data available on Chittorgarh.com. The IPO, which opened on December 15, is a book built issue of Rs 20.26 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 61.4 lakh shares.

The price band for the issue is set at Rs 31–33 per share.

As all attention now shifts towards the allotment process, here are the details that investors should be aware of when it comes to the allotment of shares of Maxposure Limited.