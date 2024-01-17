Maxposure IPO: Allotment Date & How To Check Allotment Status
The SME IPO saw a remarkable subscription of 987.47 times on its last day.
The initial public offering of Maxposure Limited, an SME IPO concluded on Dec. 17 with a remarkable overall subscription of 987.47 times. On the last day of subscription, Qualified Institutions subscribed 162.35 times, while non-institutional buyers subscribed 1947.55 times and retail investors subscribed 1034.23 times - as per the data available on Chittorgarh.com. The IPO, which opened on December 15, is a book built issue of Rs 20.26 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 61.4 lakh shares.
The price band for the issue is set at Rs 31–33 per share.
As all attention now shifts towards the allotment process, here are the details that investors should be aware of when it comes to the allotment of shares of Maxposure Limited.
Maxposure IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Maxposure IPO will be finalised on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
Investors can check the allotment status of Maxposure IPO on the official website of the registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Steps to check allotment status of Maxposure IPO
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Maxposure Limited" from the list of companies.
In the 'Selection Type' dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN number.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
The initiation of refunds for investors who miss out on the allocation will be processed on Friday, January 19.
Maxposure IPO Listing Date
Maxposure IPO will list on NSE SME on Monday, January 22, 2024.
Maxposure IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, January 15
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 17
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, January 18
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, January 19
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, January 19
Stock Listing Date: Monday, January 22