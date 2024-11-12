Manjushree Technopack Receives SEBI Approval For Rs 3,000-Crore IPO

Advent International-backed Manjushree Technopack Ltd. has received approval from market regulator SEBI to float its Rs 3,000-crore initial public offering.

The firm had filed its preliminary IPO paper in August and obtained the regulator's observations during Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, indicating a go-ahead to float the public issue.

The IPO will include a fresh issue of equity shares totaling Rs 750 crore, along with an offer for sale of shares amounting to Rs 2,250 crore, as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus. The shares will be issued by the selling shareholders at a face value of Rs 2 each.

Among the selling shareholders is AI Lenarco Midco Ltd., which will offload stocks worth Rs 2,250 crore.

The company plans to use Rs 500 crore of the proceeds to pay down existing debt, with the remaining funds earmarked for inorganic growth through acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.