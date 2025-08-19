Mangal Electrical IPO: Here's What GMP Signals Ahead Of Opening On Aug. 20; Check Key Details

The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 400 crore. The entire offering comprises a fresh issue of 71 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

The price band for Mangal Electrical IPO has been set between Rs 533 and Rs 561 per share. Investors can bid for at least a single lot size of 26 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 13,858 for retail investors. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum bid is 14 lots (364 shares) amounting to Rs 2,04,204, while for big non-institutional investors (bNII), the minimum application size is 69 lots, or 1,794 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 10,06,434.

The subscription window for Mangal Electrical IPO will remain open from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 25, followed by the initiation of refunds and credit of shares to the Demat accounts on Aug. 26.

The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 28.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the Mangal Electrical IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the issue’s registrar.