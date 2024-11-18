Mangal Compusolutions IPO Share Allotment Today: Latest GMP And How To Check Status Online?
The initial public offering or IPO of Mangal Compusolution Ltd. saw a strong demand from investors during the three-day bidding window that closed on Nov. 14.
Mangal Compusolution IPO was subscribed 34.64 times on the last day of bidding, data from BSE showed. Investors applied for 11,85,00,000 shares against 34,20,001 shares on offer.
Retail investors applied for 8,02,11,000 shares as compared to 17,10,000 shares reserved for them, subscribing to their quota 46.9 times.
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) applied for 3,82,89,000 shares against the 17,10,000 shares set aside for the category. The NII quota was subscribed 22.39 times at the end of Day 3.
The BSE SME IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 36.06 lakh shares worth Rs 16.23 crore. Mangal Compusolution IPO price band was set at Rs 45 per share, making it a fixed price issue.
Mangal Compusolution IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, Nov. 18.
KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue whereas Jawa Capital Services Pvt. has been appointed as the lone book-running lead manager. Mangal Compusolution IPO’s market maker is Rikhav Securities.
Mangal Compusolution Ltd.’s shares are expected to be listed on BSE SME on Nov. 20.
Investors who have bid for the Mangal Compusolution IPO can check its share allotment status on BSE's and registrar's websites.
How To Check Mangal Compusolution IPO Share Allotment Status on BSE
Open the Application Status page of BSE here
Select Equity
Select Mangal Compusolution Limited.
Enter your IPO application number or PAN details
Check on the 'I am not a Robot' box
Click on the Submit button to check the details of the allotment status
How To Check Mangal Compusolution IPO Allotment Status On KFin Tech
Visit the official website of the registrar KFin Technologies here
From the five links available, choose any one
Choose Mangal Compusolutions Ltd. from the list of companies
Enter your Application Number, Demat account number or PAN
Enter the details as per your selection
Clear Captcha
Click Submit to view the allotment status
Mangal Compusolution IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Mangal Compusolution IPO was Rs 2 as of 7:24 a.m. on Nov. 15, according to InvestorGain. This indicates a listing gain of 4.44%, with the listing price being Rs 47 apiece.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Use of Proceeds
Mangal Compusolutions will use the proceeds from the IPO for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.
About Mangal Compusolution Ltd.
Mangal Compusolution specialises in providing IT hardware solutions to businesses across various industries. The company offers both rental and sales services for a wide variety of IT equipment, including servers, laptops, desktops, projectors, routers, switches, workstations, plasma/LCD TVs, PA systems, and a variety of accessories.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.