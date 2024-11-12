Mangal Compusolution IPO Opens For Subscription: Check Price Band, Financials, GMP And More

Mangal Compusolution IPO's issue price band has been fixed at Rs 45 per share. Retail investors may apply for a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares, aggregating an investment of Rs 1,35,000.

Allotment of shares in the BSE SME IPO is set to be finalised on Nov. 18.

Shares of Mangal Compusolution Ltd. are likely to be listed on Nov. 20 on the BSE SME platform.

Mangal Compusolution Ltd. has appointed Jawa Capital Services Pvt. as the book-running lead manager for the SME issue. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar, while Rikhav Securities Ltd. is the market maker for the IPO.