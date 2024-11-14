Mangal Compusolution IPO Final Day: GMP At Rs 7; Check Subscription Status

Mangal Compusolution Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for subscription on Tuesday and was booked 2.65 times on the first day of bidding. On the second day of bidding on Wednesday, the SME IPO was subscribed 7.87 times.

The fixed-price SME offer consists of an entirely fresh issuance of 36.06 lakh shares aimed at raising Rs 16.23 crore. The three-day subscription window for the Mangal Compusolution IPO will remain open till Thursday evening.

Investors interested in applying for Mangal Compusolution IPO must check out these key details about the BSE SME offer: