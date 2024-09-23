Manba Finance IPO Subscribed 10 Times On Day One As HNIs Lead Demand
Manba Finance is looking to raise 150.84 crore from the IPO.
Manba Finance Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 10.35 times as of 12:48 p.m. on Monday. Net institutional investors drove demand, with retail investors coming in a close second. The company is aiming to raise up to Rs 150.84 crore from the IPO.
The mainboard IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 1.26 crore shares. The NBFC's IPO price band has been fixed between Rs 114 and Rs 120 for each equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each. There is no offer-for-sale component.
The minimum application lot size is 125 shares. Ahead of the IPO, Manba Finance allotted 37.7 lakh shares at Rs 120 per share to eight anchor investors, raising Rs 45.25 crore. Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO.
The IPO will conclude on Wednesday, and the company will likely list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Sept. 30. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base, to meet the company’s future capital requirements.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Sept. 23.
Issue closes: Sept. 25.
Issue price: Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 150.84 crore.
Bid lot: 125 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Business
Manba Finance gives loans for three-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, used cars and small businesses. The NBFC also offers top ups and personal loans for existing customers.
The IPO-bound company is present in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, and has recently expanded its presence in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Use Of Proceeds
Part of the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base, to meet the company’s future capital requirements.
Manba Finance Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO was subscribed 10.35 times as of 12:48 p.m. on Monday.
Qualified institutional buyers: 1.16 times.
Non-institutional investors: 14.32 times.
Retail investors: 13.91 times.
Manba Finance IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Manba Finance was Rs 64 as of 11:58 a.m., implying a 53.33% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 184 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Watch IPO Adda Here
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.